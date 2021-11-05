Android Developing Guru Level

Qualification Requirements
BSC Degree Computer Science
Development Certification
Skills/Experience Requirements
+5 years mobile development experience
+3 years Android native development experience
Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin
Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular.
REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger
Agile / SCRUM SDLC
MVC architecture
OOP
Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment
Source code management (GitHub)
Published applications in Google Play Store
NB: All Applicants must be Vaccinated