Android Developing Guru Level

Qualification Requirements

BSC Degree Computer Science

Development Certification

Skills/Experience Requirements

+5 years mobile development experience

+3 years Android native development experience

Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin

Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular.

REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger

Agile / SCRUM SDLC

MVC architecture

OOP

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment

Source code management (GitHub)

Published applications in Google Play Store

NB: All Applicants must be Vaccinated

Learn more/Apply for this position