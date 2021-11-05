BI Developer / Database Analyst – Tech Lead (CH689b) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is an exciting, entrepreneurial international Geospatial company, with a history of exceptional growth coupled with a disciplined and strategic focus on being the best.We are looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and talented BI Developer /Database Analyst to be a tech lead in the Cape Town Data and Business Intelligence team. The role involves working with our professional services teams in the USA, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, and Canada across multiple projects, both nationally and internationally. This particular team is involved in a wide range of tasks that encompass the deployment of our COTS (Commercial Off the Shelf) Enterprise solution, Landfolio. The team has touch points on almost every aspect of implementation. These tasks include:

Legacy Data Analysis and Migration

Reporting Implementation using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Business Intelligence Implementation

Oversight on database design of core products

Supporting existing implementations needs within the scope above

The ideal candidate would have experience in Enterprise or COTS software implementations, worked in global teams and led teams. We value relevant experience highly. We are looking for someone with a love of all things data, an appreciation of well-represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail. We offer a challenging and progressive environment centred on developing relationships,upskilling teams and embracing new technologies.

Qualification and Experience

Completed Tertiary Education (National Diploma or Degree) in the field of Information Technology or Software Development.

Minimum 8 years in a similar role

Minimum 2 years in a tech lead role

Technical skills required

Structured Query Language (SQL)

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Relational databases

Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008 or later

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Extract Transact and Load (ETL)

Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)

Case management

Version control

Microsoft Office

Client/stakeholder engagement

Personal Attributes

Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a multinational environment

Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability

Good communication skills (written & verbal)

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and considers qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, gender, age, color, religion, national origin, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, status as a covered veteran in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws, or any other protected factor.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position