Business Analyst

Job Profile Summary

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team. this individual will support the deployment & maintenance of Price Fx & all relevant inputs (WWC, Margin expectations, SFDC/DMINT – SI/SO Prices MI vs Comp., etc..). He/she will support the Pricing network of AIM with timely reporting & automation of recurring activities, lastly he/she will be the Key operational contact for sales admin teams to simplify & manage the price lists in system”

Job Description

Automation

Contributes to the definition of needs via the writing of “user stories”, in connection with the different partners in the organization.

Tests, by him/herself and by organizing pilots, the Price Fx functionalities, identifies the difficulties, reports them to the internal partners in charge of their improvement, contributes to their resolution, and makes sure of their progress

Develops or coordinates the development of tools for needs not covered by pricing tools.

Deployment

Communicates with sales and marketing teams on the progress of the tools, and defines in connection with the sales and marketing teams deployment plan.

Prepares the adapted deployment documentation.

Ensures the appropriation and deployment of tools, assessing the level of appropriation, getting feedback into account from teams to put in place corrective actions.

Steering

Organize efficient access to all pricing information for teams

Helps to schedule sales and marketing deployments to maximize impact

Pilot the process of data quality improvement

Contributes to organizational optimization

Coordination

Coordinates closely with network, maximizing synergies on design, deployment and animation

Maintains contact with other territories to share best practices and put in place synergies

Stake Holder Focus

Follows up with stake holders during and after delivery of services to ensure that their needs have been met.

Keeps stake holders up-to-date on the progress of the service they are receiving and changes that affect them.

Maintains service to stake holders during critical periods.

Addresses stake holders issues in order of priority.

Data management

Identify relevant data sources for your perimeter

Interpret data, analyze results and provide recommendations

Compile and organize information, data and insight analysis in the relevant templates, dashboards

Work with management to prioritize business and information needs”

Competencies:

The ideal candidate will deal with vast amounts of Data, they must be data driven with strong data skills

Ideally should come from a Pricing background however data or business analyst exposure will be considered

Ability to deal with complex data within the Sub-Sahara geography

Role will support with Pricing data analysis supporting the regional Pricing Manager ( Matrix reports to multiple Pricing Manager across the region)

Collaboration, Agile, and open mindedness

Non negotiable:- Steering for process optimization and complex analytics

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

