Our client is a successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and Machine Learning techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their international clients.
We are looking for strong problem solving skills, so you need to be more of generalist – able to adapt quickly.
We are looking for diverse skills and a mix of:
- Strong communication skills
- Technical education/background – i.e. engineering, actuarial, financial management etc.
- Passion or strong skills in digital – i.e. programming, data science etc.
- Strong Agile toolkit or awareness – i.e. Product Owner/Business Analyst experience at a startup or large corporate (PO/scrum master/Agile certification is a plus)
Other experience required:
- Strong problem solving skills – did we mention it? 🙂
- 2 – 5 Years solid experience
- Entrepreneurial and adaptable
- Collaborative team player
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- agile
- problem solving
- business metrics
- adaptable
- To-be process
- Process Mapping
- As-is process
- Business Process Analysis
- Workshop Facilitation
- Requirement Gathering
- User Acceptance Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- learning budget
- study leave
- 20 days annual leave
- performance bonus