Business Analyst

Our client is a successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and Machine Learning techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their international clients.

We are looking for strong problem solving skills, so you need to be more of generalist – able to adapt quickly.

We are looking for diverse skills and a mix of:

Strong communication skills

Technical education/background – i.e. engineering, actuarial, financial management etc.

Passion or strong skills in digital – i.e. programming, data science etc.

Strong Agile toolkit or awareness – i.e. Product Owner/Business Analyst experience at a startup or large corporate (PO/scrum master/Agile certification is a plus)

Other experience required:

Strong problem solving skills – did we mention it? 🙂

2 – 5 Years solid experience

Entrepreneurial and adaptable

Collaborative team player

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Desired Skills:

business analysis

agile

problem solving

business metrics

adaptable

To-be process

Process Mapping

As-is process

Business Process Analysis

Workshop Facilitation

Requirement Gathering

User Acceptance Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

learning budget

study leave

20 days annual leave

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position