Java Development Manager

Java Development Manager with relevant tertiary qualification, minimum 7 years’ Java Development experience and minimum 5 years’ management experience required to manage and guide a team of Developers, for a Financial Service Provider based in Centurion.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT qualification and/or post graduate IT qualification required

Minimum 7 years’ Java Development experience essential

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a managerial capacity required

SDLC knowledge required

Responsibilities:

Manage and guide team of Java Developers

Manage internal development processes – Manage, monitor and control analysis, design, implementation, and execution of software development, improve code quality, extend and maintain software systems, quality assurance, manage development schedule

Client relationship management

People management

Finance – budget control, cost and operational efficiency

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Financial Service Provider, based in Centurion

