Mid-Level Android Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Mid-Level Android Engineer is sought to join a fast-paced, fast-growing Ecommerce Platform to join its mobile team with a mission to build the best app and ensure an exceptional user experience for its thousands of daily active customers. The ideal candidate requires a Degree in IT/Computer Science, at least 2 years experience in a similar role, able to architect, develop, test & maintain Android mobile applications, experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON), Java/Kotlin, Git, Jira, Confluence and experience developing in an Agile [URL Removed] ownership, build and maintain a bleeding-edge mobile eCommerce Android application. Design, develop and test code written in Java/Kotlin. Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications. Monitor and profile application performance. Take part in daily stand-up; manage your time and workload effectively. Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class Android application. Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation. Publish applications to the Google Play Store. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science. Experience/Skills Minimum of 2 years relevant experience.

Strong Computer Science and Programming fundamentals.

Architecting, developing, testing and maintaining Android mobile applications.

Network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.

Full understanding of the Android application, activity and fragment life-cycles.

Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Knowledge and appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

GIT, Jira and Confluence.

Developing in an Agile team environment. Nice to haves Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

Experience with Google Maps and Firebase & Braze. ATTRIBUTES: Be accountable, engaging and inventive.