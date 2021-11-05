Mid – Snr PHP Developer (Vue Node Angular)

Are you a PHP Software Developer genius looking to push boundaries and work on innovate projects?
We are looking to add another genius to our team of experts.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science qualification or similar qualification.
- Minimum 3 -5 years’ experience
- Js Js Angular
- React
- Laravel
- PHP
- Ability to meet deadlines
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.