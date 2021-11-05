Network Security Engineer

Does your passion linger around Designing and administering security systems for organizational networks? Would protecting systems from cyber threats, including bugs, malware, and hacking attempts excite you?

If so, A Powerhouse Consulting Firm” request the skills and expertise of a Network Security Engineer to join their dynamic team

Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Experience with networking security tools, software, and hardware.

Experience with network infrastructure and security protocols is preferred.

Experience with Linux/Unix administration and administration of network devices is preferred.

Requirements:

Gathers information from various sources to make accurate assessments and recommendations

Implements network monitoring solutions.

Identifies security vulnerabilities in systems and recommends appropriate corrections.

Prepares equipment for upgrades or replacements and performs system support activities.

Translates business requirements into testable technologies and designs applications to meet specific needs.

Ensures that a variety of systems operate as expected.

Communicates with other engineering teams, vendors, and customers.

Plans and conducts field tests to verify network configurations and provides recommendations to improve performance and reliability.

Investigates unusual activity and determines the cause.

Performs networking documentation tasks such as presenting meeting slides, preparing schedules, and preparing technical reports Ensures network security and data integrity

Develops tools and performs configuration of Cisco products that enable network administrators to evaluate, validate, and enforce network security policy.

Demonstrates how best to configure and manage network security for different environments and scenarios.

Collaborates with application and database engineers to optimize and troubleshoot network solutions.

Provides technical assistance and directs security testing activities for network and systems.

Recommends appropriate technologies and configures them to meet specific requirements.

Configures and validates common IT protocols.

Desired Skills:

CISCO IOS

CCNP

Network monitoring

Linux

