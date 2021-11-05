SA consumers demand omnichannel Black Friday experience

Consumers want the option to shop both in-store and online this Black Friday – despite a significant rise in e-commerce over the last two years.

This is one of the findings from a consumer survey carried out by Game Stores, which polled almost 2 000 South African consumers and found that 50% of the sample wanted to shop both in-store and online.

Interestingly, 25% of the sample planned to shop in-store only, while a lesser portion (23%) planned to shop solely online.

The respondents who said they wanted the option to shop both ways earned anywhere between R10 000 and R30 000 per month and were likely to be between 18 and 24 years old. Those looking to shop in-store only were likely to be over 50 or earn less than R10 000 a month, while online shoppers were more likely to earn over R30 000 a month.

“This is an important distinction, especially in South Africa where a large majority of the population is earning less than R10 000 a month,” comments Andrew Stein, vice-president of Game. “In our experience, these customers are more likely to shop in-store with cash, and will be comparing competitor prices to ensure they are getting the best price possible on their planned purchases.”

The survey found that 94% of respondents compare prices across retailers when planning and shopping for Black November deals. “South African consumers are savvy shoppers and bargain hunters, and it is for this reason that we have introduced our Price Beat Promise to Black November for the first time in our 51-year history,” explains Stein.

Consumers aged between 24 and 35 are on the hunt for appliances this Black Friday, while females over the age of 25 were more likely to be looking for deals on groceries and essential items. Meanwhile, males under the age of 50 were most likely to be looking for deals on electronics.

“While we have certainly seen a marked increase in e-commerce over the last 18 months, the Game consumer remains likely to shop with us in-store. We continue to see the value in offering our consumers an omnichannel experience, by allowing customers to shop in-store and online and keeping our stores safe and stocked – not only during Black November but throughout the year,” concludes Stein.