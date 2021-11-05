Senior C#.Net Developer (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge HealthTech company in Centurion seeks the coding expertise of a solutions-driven Senior C#.Net Developer to write & review code, analyse data, mentor Junior Devs and contribute to solution design and best practice. You will also be expected to support respective systems on live or 3rd party environments while always taking into account the business at large and not only the problem at hand, striving to continuously deliver reusable & sustainable components for solutions. You will require 1 of the following tertiary qualifications a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems; a Degree/Diploma in Accounting/Finance/Business or a Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) or equivalent Certification. You must also have 10+ years Software Development including a minimum of 5 years+.Net C# Development. Your tech toolset will require the following skills: MSSQL, MySQL, Hanna/Oracle; SOA & OOP principles; N -tier and N-layered architecture; ASP.Net Authentication and Authorization and Entity Framework experience would be [URL Removed] Functionality: Implement software according to requirements as specified in functional requirements. Work closely with the Business Analysts to ensure the correct understanding of the task at hand.

Adopt Architecture: Focus and promote technology that is approved for developing solutions for the business, while following the correct channels to approve and adopt new technology that will improve the stability, scalability of the technology stack and ultimately be adopted by the organisation, working closely with the Technology team on this. Ensure technical compatibility.

Promote Standards: Follow, improve, and promote standards, best practices, and methodologies within the Development space.

Reuse Code: Promote reuse throughout the organisation.

Professional Engagement: Interact and communicate effectively and respectfully with all levels of staff including senior management and customers.

Plan: Assist in the planning of work breakdowns and accurate effort estimates from functional requirements ensuring they are as realistic and all-inclusive as possible.

Support: Analyse, debug, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications. Maintain and support systems once implemented or as needed by the organisation. This includes handing of tickets within given SLAs and communicating effectively on such tickets.

Deployment: Oversee and participate in releasing new systems and ensuring stability of such systems.

Mentorship: Mentor more Junior Developers, review code and the implementation thereof while investing time in the growth of those more junior.

Knowledge Share: Invest in your own knowledge as well as the knowledge base of the organisation by keeping abreast with technical and industry related developments.

Timekeeping: Keep accurate logging of your own hours. Be a good steward of your time and the management thereof.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications (At least 1 is required)

University Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) or equivalent Certification.

University Degree / Diploma in Accounting, Finance, or Business.

Experience/Skills

10+ years Software Development experience.

At least 5 years+ experience doing .Net C# Development.

A solid understanding and experience in

Databases including MSSQL, MySQL, Hanna or Oracle.

SOA and OOP principles.

N-tier and N-layered architecture.

ASP.Net Authentication and Authorization.

ORM technologies.

Entity Framework a preference.

Advantageous (At least 1 is required)

Experience with Dependency Injection and Inversion of Control beneficial specifically Microsoft Unity Container or Autofac.

ASP.Net MVC.

WCF (nServiceBus beneficial).

Single Page Application (SPA), JavaScript Frameworks and Libraries.

Angular recommended.

RESTful service experience.

Experience with the Neo-Security Stack.

OAuth, OpenConnectId, Secure token Service or Microsoft Identity.

Microsoft Open Web Interface (Owin).

Domain Driven Design (DDD).

Test Driven Development (TDD).

A solid understanding and experience in an ERP and respective APIs.

SAP (B1), Evolution highly beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

A focused, output driven individual with a drive to finish what has been started.

Strong analytical skills.

Attention to detail.

Ability to work effectively as an individual and as part of a team.

Good interpersonal skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

A flexible approach and ability to adapt.

Ability to work and perform whilst under pressure.

Ability to self-manage granular work items.

