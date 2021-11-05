Snr Full Stack Developer-JHB

If you are well versed in front and back-end languages, with over 6 years of experience as a full stack developer then keep reading, don’t miss out on an amazing opportunity!
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science or relevant qualification
- 7+ years professional experience
- South African citizen
- Valid Drivers license
- Experience with the full lifecycle software application development.
- Extensive experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 2 years’ experience using .Net Core)
- Solid experience developing WebAPI / web services
- Experience with REST
- Experience developing web apps is essential
- MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar experience
- Experience in HTML
- JavaScript/Typescript
- CSS is a must
- Extensive knowledge about Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD).
- MS
- MS office experience – specifically Outlook
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- Experience using Git and/or Azure
- Experience with SSAS is greatly beneficial
About The Employer:
