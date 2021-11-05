Snr Full Stack Developer-JHB

If you are well versed in front and back-end languages, with over 6 years of experience as a full stack developer then keep reading, don’t miss out on an amazing opportunity!

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science or relevant qualification

7+ years professional experience

South African citizen

Valid Drivers license

Experience with the full lifecycle software application development.

Extensive experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 2 years’ experience using .Net Core)

Solid experience developing WebAPI / web services

Experience with REST

Experience developing web apps is essential

MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar experience

Experience in HTML

JavaScript/Typescript

CSS is a must

Extensive knowledge about Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD).

MS

MS office experience – specifically Outlook

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Experience using Git and/or Azure

Experience with SSAS is greatly beneficial

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us

within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position