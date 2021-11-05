Snr Full Stack Developer-JHB

Nov 5, 2021

If you are well versed in front and back-end languages, with over 6 years of experience as a full stack developer then keep reading, don’t miss out on an amazing opportunity!

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science or relevant qualification
  • 7+ years professional experience
  • South African citizen
  • Valid Drivers license
  • Experience with the full lifecycle software application development.
  • Extensive experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 2 years’ experience using .Net Core)
  • Solid experience developing WebAPI / web services
  • Experience with REST
  • Experience developing web apps is essential
  • MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar experience
  • Experience in HTML
  • JavaScript/Typescript
  • CSS is a must
  • Extensive knowledge about Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD).
  • MS
  • MS office experience – specifically Outlook
  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Experience using Git and/or Azure
  • Experience with SSAS is greatly beneficial

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

