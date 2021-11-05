Software Engineer (Python Focus) – Pretoria – R619 to R742 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

What’s your language? Programming in Python maybe? Well, there is an opportunity for you to get your career on the up and up!

An innovative and cutting-edge technology-based organization within the automotive industry is on the prowl for their next successor in Software engineering.

Prestigious fast cars, cutting edge technology and Software engineering, who said you can’t have your bread buttered on both sides?

What you need to have in order to catch their attention?

8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Agile working experience advantageous

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Day to day functions:

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Managing company projects and processes

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Key Skills:

Python Unit Testing

Building CLI Tools,

Building Python Libraries

Using Public Cloud Services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Java Exposure

Restful services

Strong Debugging skills Advantageous:

TypeScript, NodeJS

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services

Atlassian APIs

Reference Number for this position is KR53816 which is a contracted position based in Pretoria, offering contract rates of up to R742 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java Exposure

Python Unit Testing

Building CLI Tools

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position