Software Engineer (Python Focus) – Pretoria – R619 to R742 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

What’s your language? Programming in Python maybe? Well, there is an opportunity for you to get your career on the up and up!
An innovative and cutting-edge technology-based organization within the automotive industry is on the prowl for their next successor in Software engineering.
Prestigious fast cars, cutting edge technology and Software engineering, who said you can’t have your bread buttered on both sides?
What you need to have in order to catch their attention?
- 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
Day to day functions:
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Managing company projects and processes
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Key Skills:
- Python Unit Testing
- Building CLI Tools,
- Building Python Libraries
- Using Public Cloud Services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
Strong Debugging skills Advantageous:
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- MongoDB Exposure
- AWS services
- Atlassian APIs
Reference Number for this position is KR53816 which is a contracted position based in Pretoria, offering contract rates of up to R742 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree