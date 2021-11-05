Specialist: Data Analysis and Reporting at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To enable effective credit portfolio management through:
- Timely and accurate delivery of credit risk reporting dashboards in line with the credit reporting framework.
- Advancing the Informatics function as it relates to credit risk reporting automation and to drive developing of “Help Yourself” dashboards for real-time access from anywhere across the business.
- Assisting with the design, implementation and ongoing maintenance of data quality management processes and procedures that enables the automated validation and exception reporting required to advance credit data quality used in credit portfolio reporting and as required from a data governance perspective (RDARR and BCBS239 compliance).
- Providing actionable insights to inform decision making.
Experience
Minimum:
- Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ experience in data analytics or engineering (analysing business processes, determining requirements, translating requirements into solutions)
- Experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and system development lifecycle methodologies.
- Ability to develop data interrogation techniques and the creation of data cubes
- Automation and scheduling experience
Ideal:
- 7+ years’ experience in data analytics or engineering (analysing business processes, determining requirements, translating requirements into solutions)
- Experience in a similar role where responsibilities include data-mining and the development of procedures automated for management reporting purposes.
- Proven experience in the application of data mining and analysis tools MS SQL, MS Power BI, AWS Database
- Exposure in a credit portfolio or financial management environment in a bank (banking environment)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Management
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Knowledge of database tools, structures and extraction tools such as MS SQL, AWS Redshift, AWS RDS
- Knowledge of data integration and transformation practices
- Knowledge of data quality practices
- Knowledge of data mining and analysis
- Understanding of data science principles
Ideal:
- Knowledge on data architecture and analysis within the Capitec/Mercantile environment
- Knowledge of advanced visualisation tools such as MS Power BI
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Mmina Machuene Thipe