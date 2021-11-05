Specialist: Data Analysis and Reporting at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To enable effective credit portfolio management through: Timely and accurate delivery of credit risk reporting dashboards in line with the credit reporting framework. Advancing the Informatics function as it relates to credit risk reporting automation and to drive developing of “Help Yourself” dashboards for real-time access from anywhere across the business. Assisting with the design, implementation and ongoing maintenance of data quality management processes and procedures that enables the automated validation and exception reporting required to advance credit data quality used in credit portfolio reporting and as required from a data governance perspective (RDARR and BCBS239 compliance). Providing actionable insights to inform decision making.



Experience

Minimum:

Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ experience in data analytics or engineering (analysing business processes, determining requirements, translating requirements into solutions)

Experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and system development lifecycle methodologies.

Ability to develop data interrogation techniques and the creation of data cubes

Automation and scheduling experience

Ideal:

7+ years’ experience in data analytics or engineering (analysing business processes, determining requirements, translating requirements into solutions)

Experience in a similar role where responsibilities include data-mining and the development of procedures automated for management reporting purposes.

Proven experience in the application of data mining and analysis tools MS SQL, MS Power BI, AWS Database

Exposure in a credit portfolio or financial management environment in a bank (banking environment)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of database tools, structures and extraction tools such as MS SQL, AWS Redshift, AWS RDS

Knowledge of data integration and transformation practices

Knowledge of data quality practices

Knowledge of data mining and analysis

Understanding of data science principles

Ideal:

Knowledge on data architecture and analysis within the Capitec/Mercantile environment

Knowledge of advanced visualisation tools such as MS Power BI

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Mmina Machuene Thipe

