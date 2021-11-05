Telkom adds MTN as roaming partner

Telkom customers now have access to three networks following the group’s recent addition of MTN as a roaming partner.

Telkom operates a network of approximately 6 900 base stations & continues to expand this footprint. It entered into an agreement with Vodacom South Africa for 2G, 3G and 4G services in December 2018. In this latest agreement, effective 1 November 2021, MTN South Africa has been added for the provision of 2G, 3G & 4G services.

According to Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer, this approach to network deployment allows Telkom to give customers the best coverage the country has to offer whether on the Telkom network or through network partners.

“The access to MTN South Africa’s 2G, 3G and 4G network adds coverage while reducing Telkom’s overall roaming costs,” says Siyo. “The addition of a second roaming partner is well within our current roaming spend.

“We remain on course with our plan to progressively reduce our roaming costs over time,” he adds.