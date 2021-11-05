VW SA on track for electric mobility

Volkswagen has taken the next step in its electric mobility strategy.

Volkswagen’s electric mobility strategy kicked off in 2020 with the launch of an e-Golf test fleet. The e-Golfs were used for research purposes and testing by motoring media as well as Volkswagen dealers in an effort to gain valuable insights into the experiences of living with an electric vehicle in South Africa.

“It is important for us to conduct thorough research on electric vehicles before introducing them in South Africa. With the e-Golf test fleet, we exposed hundreds of Volkswagen customers to electric vehicles and over 90% of those customers indicated that they would consider buying an electric vehicle in the future,” says Steffen Knapp, head of the Volkswagen passenger car brand.

“This year, we also brought in a fleet of Volkswagen ID.3 vehicles which were used for experiential events for corporate clients, dealers as well as motoring media,” Knapp adds.

The second phase of Volkswagen’s strategy will see the introduction of an all-electric ID.4 test fleet in 2022.

“Most South African drivers currently prefer internal combustion engine cars. In order to be South Africa’s best-selling electric vehicle brand, we first need to educate our consumers by getting as many of them as possible to experience electric vehicles with the hope of changing perceptions,” Knapp says. “The introduction of the all-electric and best-selling ID.4 will assist us with gaining valuable insights which will pave the way for Volkswagen to include electric vehicles in the future product portfolio in South Africa.”

The ID.4, which is the current World Car of the Year, is Volkswagen’s first all-electric compact SUV and the Volkswagen Group’s best-selling electric model. The ID.4 is a one-of-a-kind electric SUV which offers customers a sporty driving experience that is also effortlessly comfortable. With its striking exterior design, it offers a spacious interior and cutting-edge solutions for displays, infotainment and assist systems. The ID.4 also offers ranges of up to 522km.

The third phase of the electric mobility strategy will see the first fully electric Volkswagen vehicles going on sale in South Africa.