C# FULL STACK DEVELOPER WITH ANGULAR SANDTON (REMOTE) – R600K TO R720K P/A

Nov 7, 2021

NEW WORK>> We are a huge fan of this management consulting firm, kicking off with innovative technologies and an amazing learning culture! They have scored a big project in Kenya and are looking for a multitude of Intermediate C# Developers with deep skills in C#, Angular 9+, Azure, AWS, REST, Web API, + SQL Server.

Be part of a technology driven business where you will be designing, developing, and managing complex e-commerce sites and not to mention, attractive incentives!

Do you have what it takes?

  • You have 4 to 6 years’ experience in a similar role
  • You are skilled in .Net Core, C#, Angular, WCF, ASP.NET MVC or Web API + SQL Server
  • Modern JavaScript (the bulk of their work is Angular)
  • Working knowledge of SOILD design principles
  • You enjoy tackling new code
  • You’ve worked the full Agile SDLC
  • Azure cloud is a bonus!
  • You are a team-player and are comfortable in a consultative environment

Qualifications:

  • IT related degree / diploma required

Desired Skills:

  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

