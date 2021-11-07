C# FULL STACK DEVELOPER WITH ANGULAR SANDTON (REMOTE) – R600K TO R720K P/A

NEW WORK>> We are a huge fan of this management consulting firm, kicking off with innovative technologies and an amazing learning culture! They have scored a big project in Kenya and are looking for a multitude of Intermediate C# Developers with deep skills in C#, Angular 9+, Azure, AWS, REST, Web API, + SQL Server.

Be part of a technology driven business where you will be designing, developing, and managing complex e-commerce sites and not to mention, attractive incentives!

Do you have what it takes?

You have 4 to 6 years’ experience in a similar role

You are skilled in .Net Core, C#, Angular, WCF, ASP.NET MVC or Web API + SQL Server

Modern JavaScript (the bulk of their work is Angular)

Working knowledge of SOILD design principles

You enjoy tackling new code

You’ve worked the full Agile SDLC

Azure cloud is a bonus!

You are a team-player and are comfortable in a consultative environment

Qualifications:

IT related degree / diploma required

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent, remote position based in Sandton, offering a salary of R600k to R720k per annum cost to company, salary negotiable on experience.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

