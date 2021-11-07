C# FULL STACK DEVELOPER WITH ANGULAR SANDTON (REMOTE) – R600K TO R720K P/A

NEW WORK>> We are a huge fan of this management consulting firm, kicking off with innovative technologies and an amazing learning culture! They have scored a big project in Kenya and are looking for a multitude of Intermediate C# Developers with deep skills in C#, Angular 9+, Azure, AWS, REST, Web API, + SQL Server.
Be part of a technology driven business where you will be designing, developing, and managing complex e-commerce sites and not to mention, attractive incentives!
Do you have what it takes?
- You have 4 to 6 years’ experience in a similar role
- You are skilled in .Net Core, C#, Angular, WCF, ASP.NET MVC or Web API + SQL Server
- Modern JavaScript (the bulk of their work is Angular)
- Working knowledge of SOILD design principles
- You enjoy tackling new code
- You’ve worked the full Agile SDLC
- Azure cloud is a bonus!
- You are a team-player and are comfortable in a consultative environment
Qualifications:
- IT related degree / diploma required
Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent, remote position based in Sandton, offering a salary of R600k to R720k per annum cost to company, salary negotiable on experience. Contact Nicole on [Email Address Removed] , at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree