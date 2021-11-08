Automation Tester

Calling ALL Automation Testers looking for EXCITING new opportunities!! Office Based from January 2022 Essential-Fully Vaccinated Are you fluent in English and have a passion for Maths? Completed Matric and have at least 4 years relevant experience working as an Automation Engineer in the Business User Testing environment?

Accountable for the test process implementation-Testing of the company platform to ensure that a quality system is delivered to the clients. Responsible for identifying test requirements. Project manage the User Acceptance Testing phase for each implementation. Contribute to the continuous improvement of the testing process and test methodologies. Manage activities during testing and ensure resolution of all defects.

Jira

MS Excel

Automated Testing

Appium

Selenium

Gatling

Fitnesse

TestRail

Hexawise

