CQuential in partnership with Flowgear

CQuential, part of the Argility Technology Group and a developer of supply chain and warehouse management solutions and services (WMS), has partnered with integration and automation specialist Flowgear, in a move that will better enable CQuential’s ability to integrate with customers’ enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

CQuential’s core business has always been in optimising clients’ supply chain and warehouses, says Daniel Schotter, CQuential operations executive. “To achieve this, we invariably must integrate with our clients’ ERP systems.

“Traditionally, this has proven to be a complex and time consuming exercise that negatively impacted on the overall cost of implementation. Following extensive market research, we identified Flowgear, an up and coming Integration-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider that had the right adaptors and entrepreneurial approach to business that is fundamental to CQuential’s market operations,” says Schotter.

He says the company’s rationale behind this move was driven by a need to either develop an in-house ‘Enterprise Service Bus’ or partner with a service provider that could fulfil the interface requirements.

“In the past we partnered with other integration houses but found those technologies rather expensive and as such prohibitive. We wanted to focus on our core strengths and partner with a business that could remove this hurdle to market for us. Flowgear is an excellent fit for us, as it has so many synergies with our offerings with an environment that is intuitive and easy to use,” notes Schotter.

He adds that CQuential has already integrated – on behalf of/and with clients, various packages including, Netsuite, K-Motion WMS, and VeraCore WMS to name a few.

CQuential CEO Shaun O’Brien explains that Flowgear offers integration and automation, on-premise and in the cloud. “Flowgear enables companies of all sizes to increase efficiency and reduce cost by integrating their apps, services, API’s, and databases. At a far greater pace, and reduced cost, we can now self-deploy new interfaces with our current and prospective clients and generate other opportunities on behalf of our customers, as well as onwards to their clients.”