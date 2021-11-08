Data Solutions Architect (AWS) – Sandton – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 8, 2021

An opportunity to work with one of South Africa’s leading financial institutions has been made available for a Data Solutions Architect to join this dynamic and well organised Team.

The incumbent will have to define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science
  • 7-8 Years commercial experience
  • AWS expertise (Non-negotiable)
  • Agile
  • UML
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Data warehouse

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with Data and Analytics teams and management to devise a data approach and architecture that addresses business requirements
  • Build an inventory of data needed to implement the architecture
  • Research new opportunities for data acquisition
  • Identify and evaluate current data management technologies to assess applicability to the D&A environment and business
  • Create a fluid, end-to-end vision for how data will flow through an organization
  • Develop data models for database structures
  • Design, document, construct and deploy database architectures and applications (e.g., large relational databases)
  • Integrate technical functionality (e.g., scalability, security, performance, data recovery, reliability, etc.)
  • Implement measures to ensure data accuracy and accessibility
  • Constantly monitor, refine, and report on the performance of data management systems

Reference Number for this position is NN53939 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

