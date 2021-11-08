Data Solutions Architect (AWS) – Sandton – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An opportunity to work with one of South Africa’s leading financial institutions has been made available for a Data Solutions Architect to join this dynamic and well organised Team.
The incumbent will have to define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science
- 7-8 Years commercial experience
- AWS expertise (Non-negotiable)
- Agile
- UML
- Dimensional modelling
- Data warehouse
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with Data and Analytics teams and management to devise a data approach and architecture that addresses business requirements
- Build an inventory of data needed to implement the architecture
- Research new opportunities for data acquisition
- Identify and evaluate current data management technologies to assess applicability to the D&A environment and business
- Create a fluid, end-to-end vision for how data will flow through an organization
- Develop data models for database structures
- Design, document, construct and deploy database architectures and applications (e.g., large relational databases)
- Integrate technical functionality (e.g., scalability, security, performance, data recovery, reliability, etc.)
- Implement measures to ensure data accuracy and accessibility
- Constantly monitor, refine, and report on the performance of data management systems
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Agile
- Datawarehouse
- AWS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree