Data Solutions Architect (AWS) – Sandton – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An opportunity to work with one of South Africa’s leading financial institutions has been made available for a Data Solutions Architect to join this dynamic and well organised Team.

The incumbent will have to define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.

Great opportunity!! Apply now!!!!

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

7-8 Years commercial experience

AWS expertise (Non-negotiable)

Agile

UML

Dimensional modelling

Data warehouse

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Data and Analytics teams and management to devise a data approach and architecture that addresses business requirements

Build an inventory of data needed to implement the architecture

Research new opportunities for data acquisition

Identify and evaluate current data management technologies to assess applicability to the D&A environment and business

Create a fluid, end-to-end vision for how data will flow through an organization

Develop data models for database structures

Design, document, construct and deploy database architectures and applications (e.g., large relational databases)

Integrate technical functionality (e.g., scalability, security, performance, data recovery, reliability, etc.)

Implement measures to ensure data accuracy and accessibility

Constantly monitor, refine, and report on the performance of data management systems

Reference Number for this position is NN53939 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

UML

Agile

Datawarehouse

AWS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position