DevOps Engineer – Illovo JHB / Semi-Remote – up to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A company that provides a unitary digital eco-system that connects markets and brands to consumers, is seeking an experienced DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team.
You can expect to build sophisticated CI/CD pipelines; develop intelligent processes for automating CI/CD pipelines; etc., all amidst exposure to and working with the latest tech.
Keen to expand your knowledge and take your career to the next level? Then apply now.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science /Engineering /Cyber Security
- 5 years + experience as a DevOps Engineer
- Integration
- Jenkins
- Travis CI
- Circle CI
- Azure DevOps
- Bicep
- Terraform
- AWS
- Bash
- Python
- Powershell
- JavaScript
Reference Number for this position is TRA53922 which is a Permanent position based in Illovo, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed]
or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
