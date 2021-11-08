DevOps Engineer – Illovo JHB / Semi-Remote – up to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A company that provides a unitary digital eco-system that connects markets and brands to consumers, is seeking an experienced DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team.

You can expect to build sophisticated CI/CD pipelines; develop intelligent processes for automating CI/CD pipelines; etc., all amidst exposure to and working with the latest tech.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science /Engineering /Cyber Security

5 years + experience as a DevOps Engineer

Integration

Jenkins

Travis CI

Circle CI

Azure DevOps

Bicep

Terraform

AWS

Bash

Python

Powershell

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is TRA53922 which is a Permanent position based in Illovo, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed]

or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

