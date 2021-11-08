Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Analyst Developer – Financial Services
This position is limited to BBBEE applications, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, South Africa
Position Overview:
There is an exemplary financial services concern that is seeking to appoint an experienced Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Analyst Developer, this vacancy is located in Pretoria.
The main purpose of this position is to Develop, Maintain and Support Information Technology (IT) Integration Solutions to meet the business needs within the organisation.
To be considered for this position, you will require the following:
- A completed Bachelor’s Degree, NQF7 in Computer Science, Information Science, Business Administration or Commerce
- A minimum of 5 – 8 years of working experience as an Oracle eBusiness Suite (EBS) Developer in a project and support environment
- Experience with Oracle Reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development
- Advanced skills in PL/SQL Development
- Development experience on all Oracle e-Business suite modules (version 12.2.8 and higher)
- Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (API’s), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interface (RESTAPI’s), and data conversions
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- ERP
- ERP Analyst Developer
- Information Technology Integration Solutions
- EBS
- Oracle Reports
- XML Publisher
- Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition
- OBIEE
- Apex
- Custom.pll
- Oracle Application Framework
- OAF Development
- PL / SQL Development
- Oracle eBusiness Suite
- Oracle eBusiness Suite Developer
- Application Programming Interfaces
- API
- Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interface
- RESTAPI
- Data Conversions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Highly reputable financial services concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Provident Fund
- Unemployment Insurance Fund