Expert Software Engineer – Python Focus – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

They are looking for a Software Engineer with a focus on Python with a minimum of 8 Years working experience in Cloud architecture and reporting technology to join their team of highly skilled developers.

In this role you will be required to manage projects / processes and have the ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

We are a dynamic team, and you will have the opportunity to get involved in various aspects of our solution (back-end, front-end, DevOps tooling).

To thrive in our team, you will be passionate about solving problems, and hack at something until you have conquered it.

We are especially looking for someone to lead our team to excellence in our Python codebase. So, if you are a visionary Python ninja, and you are experienced and excited by the following please apply:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Advantageous:

Java Exposure

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Reference Number for this position is GZ53816 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand/Semi-remote offering a rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

