Front-End Java Developer – Remote – up to R750k per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you have great problem-solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle and produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code within a Financial Services environment?

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience.

Min 5 years Development experience

Angular 2+

Java 8+

Spring Framework 4.0+

Git

REST (Representative State Transfer)

Agile (Scrum, Kanban, or XP)

CSS

MSSQL

Docker

Kubernetes-based orchestration (OpenShift, Rancher)

Jenkins

Your Day-to-Day duties:

Develop and unit test functionality as required by business.

Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment).

Peer-review code changes.

Mentor intermediate and junior team members.

Provide estimates for proposed changes.

Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements.

Attend daily standups.

Follow the institutes governance processes in order to deploy changes to production.

Address any non-functional requirements

Reference Number for this position is KR53799 which is a contract-based position which is remote, offering an hourly salary of up to R750 per hour which is negotiable on experience and ability.

