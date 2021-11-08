Front-End Java Developer – Remote – up to R750k per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 8, 2021

  • Degree in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience.
  • Min 5 years Development experience
  • Angular 2+
  • Java 8+
  • Spring Framework 4.0+
  • Git
  • REST (Representative State Transfer)
  • Agile (Scrum, Kanban, or XP)
  • CSS
  • MSSQL
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes-based orchestration (OpenShift, Rancher)
  • Jenkins

Your Day-to-Day duties:

  • Develop and unit test functionality as required by business.
  • Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment).
  • Peer-review code changes.
  • Mentor intermediate and junior team members.
  • Provide estimates for proposed changes.
  • Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements.
  • Attend daily standups.
  • Follow the institutes governance processes in order to deploy changes to production.
  • Address any non-functional requirements

Reference Number for this position is KR53799 which is a contract-based position which is remote, offering an hourly salary of up to R750 per hour which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

