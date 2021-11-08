Front-End Java Developer – Remote – up to R750k per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to take your career to the next level?
Do you have great problem-solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle and produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code within a Financial Services environment?
This may be the opportunity for you!
Apply now!
Have what it takes?
- Degree in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience.
- Min 5 years Development experience
- Angular 2+
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework 4.0+
- Git
- REST (Representative State Transfer)
- Agile (Scrum, Kanban, or XP)
- CSS
- MSSQL
- Docker
- Kubernetes-based orchestration (OpenShift, Rancher)
- Jenkins
Your Day-to-Day duties:
- Develop and unit test functionality as required by business.
- Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment).
- Peer-review code changes.
- Mentor intermediate and junior team members.
- Provide estimates for proposed changes.
- Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements.
- Attend daily standups.
- Follow the institutes governance processes in order to deploy changes to production.
- Address any non-functional requirements
Reference Number for this position is KR53799 which is a contract-based position which is remote, offering an hourly salary of up to R750 per hour which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular 2+
- Java 8+
- Git
- CSS
- MSSQL
- Docker