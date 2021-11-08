Full Stack Java Developer

Are you a Fullstack Java developer who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A german Automotive giant is looking for a Fullstack Java Developer to join their fanatsic team of developers.
The ideal candidate should have:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Technical skills that are required to carry out this role:
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven, Gradle
- Sonarqube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
Tasks that you will be responsible of:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Don’t be shy. Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- angular
- javascript
- Java
- AWS
- SQl
- RESTful
- Spring Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years