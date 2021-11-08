Full Stack Java Developer

Nov 8, 2021

Are you a Fullstack Java developer who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A german Automotive giant is looking for a Fullstack Java Developer to join their fanatsic team of developers.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical skills that are required to carry out this role:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:
  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven, Gradle
  • Sonarqube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms

Tasks that you will be responsible of:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Don’t be shy. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • angular
  • javascript
  • Java
  • AWS
  • SQl
  • RESTful
  • Spring Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position