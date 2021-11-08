Full Stack Java Developer

Are you a Fullstack Java developer who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A german Automotive giant is looking for a Fullstack Java Developer to join their fanatsic team of developers.

The ideal candidate should have:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical skills that are required to carry out this role:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:

Javascript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

Sonarqube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

Tasks that you will be responsible of:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

