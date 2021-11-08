Network Engineer

Role Purpose:

This person is responsible for the 1st and 2nd line installation and of Network switches, CPE Routers and wireless equipment at the customer site (Engen) as well as providing support to on the existing customert installed [URL Removed] person will install, configure and support Cisco and Fortinet Customer equipment.

Key Accountabilities:



Manage and maintain the customer Retail network.

Troubleshooting ADSL / VSAT / LTE Comms. at Retail sites

Manage the Head end Retail devices at custgomer data center and Head Office

Co-ordinate all new installations of Retail sites and 3rd Party service provider sites while working closely with the client and stakeholders

Confirm that all devices/hosts are reachable at retail sites

Confirm that failover works at retail sites

Assist with troubleshooting 3rd Party connectivity issues at Retail sites (EFT traffic

Manage links to 3rd Parties

Ensure operational Incidents (Down sites etc.) take priority over requests / projects etc.

Regular consultation and updates to client on incidents

Manage and maintain device configurations for optimal performance

IP address allocation / management per Region (CMDB)

Monthly reporting. on Downtime, Network reliability

Patch / Firmware updates

Key Competencies:



Ensure CPE and switch Installations are delivered on time

Ensure that all product related documentation is supplied and updated

Qualifications and Experience:

CCNA

HCNA

