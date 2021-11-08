Network Security Engineer at Private

As a Network Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for network security and the implementation of Cisco IOS/IOUs (Internetwork Operating System) equipment. You will support multiple users on different platforms including PCs, Macs and Linux systems. You will need to install new hardware or upgrade existing components as required.

Gathers information from various sources to make accurate assessments and recommendations

Implements network monitoring solutions.

Identifies security vulnerabilities in systems and recommends appropriate corrections.

Prepares equipment for upgrades or replacements, and performs system support activities.

Translates business requirements into testable technologies and designs applications to meet specific needs.

Ensures that a variety of systems operate as expected.

Communicates with other engineering teams, vendors, and customers.

Plans and conducts field tests to verify network configurations and provides recommendations to improve performance and reliability.

Investigates unusual activity and determines the cause.

Performs networking documentation tasks such as presenting meeting slides, preparing schedules, and preparing technical reports Ensures network security and data integrity

Develops tools and performs configuration of Cisco products that enable network administrators to evaluate, validate, and enforce network security policy.

Demonstrates how best to configure and manage network security for different environments and scenarios.

Collaborates with application and database engineers to optimize and troubleshoot network solutions.

Provides technical assistance and directs security testing activities for network and systems.

Recommends appropriate technologies and configures them to meet specific requirements.

Configures and validates common IT protocols.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Experience with networking security tools, software and hardware.

Experience with network infrastructure and security protocols is preferred.

Experience with Linux/Unix administration and administration of network devices is preferred.

Desired Skills:

CISCO

Linux/ UNIX Administration

Network Infrastructure

Network Security

IOS

IOUs

MACs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position