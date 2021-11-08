Project Manager

Calling ALL Project Managers looking for EXCITING new opportunities!! Do you have a Bachelors Degree or NQF equivalent qualification with 3-5 years experience in Financial Services, Insurance or Banking?

To ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope. To ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.

Essential – Professional Project Management Qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMIDesirable – MSP PractitionerRequirements:

Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R1m

Demonstrate experience of managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle

Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers / Partners and internal diverse teams

Demonstrate experience in delivery of Management Information Systems projects

