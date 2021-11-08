Project Manager

As a project manager, you will ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope.
You will ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer-facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.

To qualify for the role you will have:

  • Bachelors degree or NQF equivalent
  • Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMI
  • MSP Practitioner desirable
  • Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R1m
  • Demonstrate experience in managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle
  • Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers/Partners and internal diverse teams
  • Demonstrate experience in the delivery of Management Information Systems projects

What is in it for you:

  • An opportunity to work in an environment
  • An opportunity to work for an insurance leader that likes to do things differently.
  • An opportunity to work with vibrant, energic individuals who are leaders in their field.

