As a project manager, you will ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope.
You will ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer-facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.
To qualify for the role you will have:
- Bachelors degree or NQF equivalent
- Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMI
- MSP Practitioner desirable
- Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R1m
- Demonstrate experience in managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle
- Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers/Partners and internal diverse teams
- Demonstrate experience in the delivery of Management Information Systems projects
What is in it for you:
- An opportunity to work in an environment
- An opportunity to work for an insurance leader that likes to do things differently.
- An opportunity to work with vibrant, energic individuals who are leaders in their field.