Project Manager

As a project manager, you will ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope.

You will ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer-facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.

To qualify for the role you will have:

Bachelors degree or NQF equivalent

Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMI

MSP Practitioner desirable

Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R1m

Demonstrate experience in managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle

Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers/Partners and internal diverse teams

Demonstrate experience in the delivery of Management Information Systems projects

What is in it for you:

An opportunity to work in an environment

An opportunity to work for an insurance leader that likes to do things differently.

An opportunity to work with vibrant, energic individuals who are leaders in their field.

Learn more/Apply for this position