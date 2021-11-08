Project manager at Sabenza IT

Calling all Project Managers who are currently seeking a new venture, we have a great vacancy available in Gauteng. DO you possess interfacing skills into JAVA, SAP and other IT environments???? IF yes then read on and apply.
Min of years’ experience required:
- 5-8 years’ sound and professional experience as a Project Manager
- At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)
Skills required:
Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments
- Solution and Cloud architecture experience
- ITPM project management experience
- Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies
- In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities
- Assisting Programme Manager in operational project management tasks
For a full spec or to get an application across forward us your updated CV and we will make contact.
Desired Skills:
- Interfaces into SAP and other environments
- ITPM project management
- –
- At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)