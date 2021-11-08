Project manager at Sabenza IT

Calling all Project Managers who are currently seeking a new venture, we have a great vacancy available in Gauteng. DO you possess interfacing skills into JAVA, SAP and other IT environments???? IF yes then read on and apply.

Min of years’ experience required:

5-8 years’ sound and professional experience as a Project Manager

At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)

Skills required:

Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments

Solution and Cloud architecture experience

ITPM project management experience

Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies

In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities

Assisting Programme Manager in operational project management tasks

For a full spec or to get an application across forward us your updated CV and we will make contact.

Desired Skills:

Interfaces into SAP and other environments

ITPM project management



