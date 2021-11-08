Quality Assurance Engineer Manual QA with Mobile / Web – Cape Town / Remote – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A dynamic creative technology company, working with leading local South African and international clients, is seeking a strong Quality Assurance Engineer to join their crew of techies and digital natives!

Amidst the code lovers and geeks with interesting hobby projects… you’ll own the end-to-end QA process of the lifecycle from planning and scoping through to release monitoring.

Keen? The apply now!

Requirements:

Extensive experience in mobile and web testing

Manual testing

Agile

Waterfall methodologies

Jira

Confluence platforms

iOS

Android

Mobile browser testing

Sprint

Regression

Sanity Test cases

API

Testing

Charles

Postman

XCode

Android Studio

Github

Reference Number for this position is TRA53958 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town / Remote offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

