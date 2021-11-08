Quality Assurance Engineer Manual QA with Mobile / Web – Cape Town / Remote – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A dynamic creative technology company, working with leading local South African and international clients, is seeking a strong Quality Assurance Engineer to join their crew of techies and digital natives!
Amidst the code lovers and geeks with interesting hobby projects… you’ll own the end-to-end QA process of the lifecycle from planning and scoping through to release monitoring.
Keen? The apply now!
Requirements:
- Extensive experience in mobile and web testing
- Manual testing
- Agile
- Waterfall methodologies
- Jira
- Confluence platforms
- iOS
- Android
- Mobile browser testing
- Sprint
- Regression
- Sanity Test cases
- API
- Testing
- Charles
- Postman
- XCode
- Android Studio
- Github
Reference Number for this position is TRA53958 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town / Remote offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
