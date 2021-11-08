Quality Assurance Engineer Manual QA with Mobile / Web – Cape Town / Remote – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 8, 2021

A dynamic creative technology company, working with leading local South African and international clients, is seeking a strong Quality Assurance Engineer to join their crew of techies and digital natives!

Amidst the code lovers and geeks with interesting hobby projects… you’ll own the end-to-end QA process of the lifecycle from planning and scoping through to release monitoring.

Requirements:

  • Extensive experience in mobile and web testing
  • Manual testing
  • Agile
  • Waterfall methodologies
  • Jira
  • Confluence platforms
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Mobile browser testing
  • Sprint
  • Regression
  • Sanity Test cases
  • API
  • Testing
  • Charles
  • Postman
  • XCode
  • Android Studio
  • Github

