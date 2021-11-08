SAP Authorizations Consultant (LW1620) at Mediro ICT

Nov 8, 2021

A 12 – month Contract role (renewable) exists for an SAP Authorization Consultant, to be based in Midrand / Home office. CV to [Email Address Removed] 6 + years relevant experience in SAP Authorizations Applications OperationsTechnical:

  • Applications operations support for Authorisations.
  • Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.
  • Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.
  • Recording, routing, and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to the incident management process.
  • Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations
  • Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.
  • Adhering to documented escalation processes.
  • In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.
  • Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.
  • Recording ALL incidents using the standard toolset.
  • Use of the standard knowledge database tools (currently Primus).
  • Monitoring logs for user queries.
  • Liaise with development/team leads on users access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.
  • Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.
  • Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.
  • Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases.
  • Responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of security and authorisations incidents.
  • Provide support to user departments in achieving the approved company authorisation objectives.
  • Ensure user and role creation is done in accordance with the group standards and guidelines.
  • Provide user support in understanding processes related to SAP Authorisation.
  • Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP authorisation policies to mitigate business risk
  • Role Design
  • Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite)
  • 2nd Line Support
  • ITSM change ticket creation
  • JIRA/Confluence
  • Share knowledge and business process with team members to ensure that handover of tasks is a simple and effective one.
  • At least 4-6 years analyst experience good ability to do basic trouble shooting
  • Experience in MS office products (Strong Excel Skills required)

The role

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Minimum Requirements

  • SAP Authorization in all modules
  • SAP ERP especially in SAP HR
  • Extensive experience in Applications Operations
  • MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)
  • Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
  • Proven experience roles design, and support within an SAP environment.
  • Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.
  • JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile)

