SAP Authorizations Consultant (LW1620) at Mediro ICT

A 12 – month Contract role (renewable) exists for an SAP Authorization Consultant, to be based in Midrand / Home office. CV to [Email Address Removed] 6 + years relevant experience in SAP Authorizations Applications OperationsTechnical:
- Applications operations support for Authorisations.
- Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.
- Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.
- Recording, routing, and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to the incident management process.
- Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations
- Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.
- Adhering to documented escalation processes.
- In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.
- Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.
- Recording ALL incidents using the standard toolset.
- Use of the standard knowledge database tools (currently Primus).
- Monitoring logs for user queries.
- Liaise with development/team leads on users access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.
- Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.
- Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.
- Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases.
- Responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of security and authorisations incidents.
- Provide support to user departments in achieving the approved company authorisation objectives.
- Ensure user and role creation is done in accordance with the group standards and guidelines.
- Provide user support in understanding processes related to SAP Authorisation.
- Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP authorisation policies to mitigate business risk
- Role Design
- Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite)
- 2nd Line Support
- ITSM change ticket creation
- JIRA/Confluence
- Share knowledge and business process with team members to ensure that handover of tasks is a simple and effective one.
- At least 4-6 years analyst experience good ability to do basic trouble shooting
- Experience in MS office products (Strong Excel Skills required)
The role
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Minimum Requirements
- SAP Authorization in all modules
- SAP ERP especially in SAP HR
- Extensive experience in Applications Operations
- MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)
- Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
- Proven experience roles design, and support within an SAP environment.
- Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.
- JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile)