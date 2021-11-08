SAP Authorizations Consultant (LW1620) at Mediro ICT

A 12 – month Contract role (renewable) exists for an SAP Authorization Consultant, to be based in Midrand / Home office. CV to [Email Address Removed] 6 + years relevant experience in SAP Authorizations Applications OperationsTechnical:

Applications operations support for Authorisations.

Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.

Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.

Recording, routing, and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to the incident management process.

Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations

Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.

Adhering to documented escalation processes.

In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.

Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.

Recording ALL incidents using the standard toolset.

Use of the standard knowledge database tools (currently Primus).

Monitoring logs for user queries.

Liaise with development/team leads on users access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.

Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.

Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases.

Responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of security and authorisations incidents.

Provide support to user departments in achieving the approved company authorisation objectives.

Ensure user and role creation is done in accordance with the group standards and guidelines.

Provide user support in understanding processes related to SAP Authorisation.

Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP authorisation policies to mitigate business risk

Role Design

Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite)

2nd Line Support

ITSM change ticket creation

JIRA/Confluence

Share knowledge and business process with team members to ensure that handover of tasks is a simple and effective one.

At least 4-6 years analyst experience good ability to do basic trouble shooting

Experience in MS office products (Strong Excel Skills required)

The role

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Minimum Requirements

SAP Authorization in all modules

SAP ERP especially in SAP HR

Extensive experience in Applications Operations

MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)

Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Proven experience roles design, and support within an SAP environment.

Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.

JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile)

