Role Purpose:

As the leading Digital partner in the Technology future, our client is looking for a talented PaaS Engineer to join their dynamic team where you will get the opportunity to work on industry leading projects and [URL Removed] you are an exceptional cloud engineer who can effortlessly mesh tech know-how with business insight with a firm grasp of PaaS, SaaS and IaaS technologies whether on premise on in the cloud, platforms and applications, as well as intimate knowledge of how best to customise these attributes for our customers, ensuring the highest level of operation, security and efficiency youll be a terrific fit in their dynamic cloud team!You will be responsible for navigating all our customers cloud computing objectives, including infrastructure design, maintenance, support and planning, and everything in [URL Removed] the Senior Azure Systems Administrator, your role will be imperative in aiding us connect the dots and evolve our cloud capabilities over time, but you are also evolving your own capabilities as an engineer and keeping an eye on developments that can support their expansion.

Key Accountabilities:



Contribute to and support the enterprise Cloud strategy, standards and best practices associated with all aspects on cloud offerings.

Contribute towards continual service improvement activities related to the design and delivery of cloud solutions and services by analysing, designing, implementing, and operating cloud infrastructure and integrated technologies through security, resiliency and scalability, within hybrid, private and public cloud IT environments.

Participate in deep architectural discussions to ensure solutions are designed for successful deployment, security, cost effectiveness and high availability in the customers on premise and/or various cloud platforms.

Provide expert level design and engineering support towards the successful delivery of the Companys customer cloud project portfolios.

Work in tandem with the cloud engineering team and Sales

Executives to identify and implement the most optimal cloud-based solutions for the Companys customers.

Provide tier 3 cloud platform and infrastructure support. Determine system configuration and sizing requirements.

Identify, assess, and present options to customers for meeting their functional and technical requirements including IaaS, PaaS and SaaS cloud service updates.

Assist in the design and implementation of customer upgrade and migration paths for cloud IaaS and PaaS. Conduct system tests and recommend required corrective action.

Participate in pre-sales engineer consultations with customers and then following up with post-production support.

Employing exceptional problem-solving skills, with the ability to see and solve issues before they snowball into problems.

Supporting and Managing customer cloud environments in accordance with expert security guidelines.

Handling Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines. Deploying Azure VMs (Windows Server and Linux) in a highly available environment.

Perform configuration management and disaster recovery tasks on new environments.

Qualifications and Experience:



Matric Certificate / National Senior certificate.

BSc Degree or similar

Certification as an AWS Cloud Practitioner and AWS Solutions Architect, beneficial

Certification as a Microsoft Azure Administrator and Microsoft Azure Architect, absolute requirement

Other cloud-related certification also a plus

Solid working knowledge of on-prem Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory

Familiar with migration of tenant-to-tenant tools

Solid working experience with O365 migration methodologies

