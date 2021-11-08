Senior Business Analyst

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage

Minimum eight years experience in business analysis; and

Solid exposure to Agile

Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years experience in Information Management).

The Enterprise Information Management (EIM) team requires the services of a Business/Data Analyst for critical projects within the Company.

The Analyst must have an understanding of Agile methodology and strong experience in gathering data management related business requirements and will be involved in the identification of business issues and relating them to Data Management capabilities. The analyst will be required to relate business problems to data management solutions. The analyst will also gather, document, and analyse business needs and requirements for the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) programme.

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis and document requirements in a manner that is suitable for Data Management solutions; this includes but is not limited to:

identifying Data Management solutions to solve business problems, bringing business and information management together, translating business requirements into data management solution requirements and conveying the business requirements into the data and information management practices.

Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions

Identifying the Data Management capabilities required to resolves business issues e., Data Profiling, Master Data Management, Metadata Management, Data Quality Management, Data Modelling etc.

The analyst will be required to build business cases in the context of the SARB and present them to the executives for buy in and

The analyst will need to define the problems from it size and business impact together with cost benefit analysis.

The analyst will need to apply data management related legislations and related

Will be required to define the different data management practices in the context of the business problems and why they are

Identifying business and stakeholders impact.

The analyst will be required to work in a fast paced environment with multiple complex initiatives in execution in

The analyst must be a proactive, self-starter, with advanced planning and prioritization abilities for executing on their responsibilities;

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed data flow

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or data

Investigating problems and proposing data management solutions by interacting with users and other participating

Analysing the feasibility of EIM options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request

Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of data management capabilities, processes and people

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being

Managing the quality of the solution being

Managing change requirements and

Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).

Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

Analytical thinking

Understand and analyse business processes

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Facilitation of workshops skills

To build customer loyalty

Strong team player

Motivated self-starter

Enterprising

Develop Business Cases

Business Analysis Work Plan;

Business Requirements Specification Document;

Functional Requirements Specification Document;

Information Matrix;

User Stories;

Change Request Document (where applicable);

Participate in Quality Assurance;

Participate in User Acceptance

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report

