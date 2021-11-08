Senior Data Analyst

As a Senior Data Analyst, you will work closely with Product Owners, BI and Credit Risk, to provide the Marketing Department with key insights, pre, during and post campaign and play an intergral lpart in developing & automating models for future strategies.

Requirements

Mathematics or Statistics related degree

Minimum of 5 years experience in analysing data

MS Excel proficiency

SQL query writing skills is essential

Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. PowerBI/ Qlikview/ Tableau)

Skilled in data modeling (linear, logistic, statistical analyses) and automation

Apply ASAP with a word /editable version of your CV please.

Learn more/Apply for this position