As a Senior Data Analyst, you will work closely with Product Owners, BI and Credit Risk, to provide the Marketing Department with key insights, pre, during and post campaign and play an intergral lpart in developing & automating models for future strategies.
Requirements
- Mathematics or Statistics related degree
- Minimum of 5 years experience in analysing data
- MS Excel proficiency
- SQL query writing skills is essential
- Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. PowerBI/ Qlikview/ Tableau)
- Skilled in data modeling (linear, logistic, statistical analyses) and automation
Apply ASAP with a word /editable version of your CV please.