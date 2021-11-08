Senior Java Developer

If you are a Java Developer with atleast 6 years working experience, I have the perfect role for YOU!

Our client, one of the largest growing automotive industries is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their like-minded dynamic team of developers.

Our client is looking for someone with:

Spring Boot (mandatory)

AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

Developingon AWS- RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

AWS ECS

AWS EKS

AWS Secrets Manager

Unit and integration testing using JUnit

AWS CloudWatch

AWS ECR

Tasks that you will carry out:

Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.

Travel international

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-up’s

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance

Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours

Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with our client’s Operations policies and standards

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

