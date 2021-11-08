Senior Java Developer

Nov 8, 2021

If you are a Java Developer with atleast 6 years working experience, I have the perfect role for YOU!

Our client, one of the largest growing automotive industries is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their like-minded dynamic team of developers.

Our client is looking for someone with:

  • Spring Boot (mandatory)
  • AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification
  • Spring Framework
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Docker
  • Hibernate
  • Developingon AWS- RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ
  • KAFKA
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
  • Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
  • AWS ECS
  • AWS EKS
  • AWS Secrets Manager
  • Unit and integration testing using JUnit
  • AWS CloudWatch
  • AWS ECR

Tasks that you will carry out:

  • Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.
  • Travel international
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration testing and compliance
  • Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours
  • Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with our client’s Operations policies and standards

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • AWS ECS
  • AWS EKS
  • AWS CloudWatch
  • JAVA
  • Spring Boot

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position