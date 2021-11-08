If you are a Java Developer with atleast 6 years working experience, I have the perfect role for YOU!
Our client, one of the largest growing automotive industries is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their like-minded dynamic team of developers.
Our client is looking for someone with:
- Spring Boot (mandatory)
- AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification
- Spring Framework
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- Hibernate
- Developingon AWS- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- KAFKA
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
- Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
- AWS ECS
- AWS EKS
- AWS Secrets Manager
- Unit and integration testing using JUnit
- AWS CloudWatch
- AWS ECR
Tasks that you will carry out:
- Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.
- Travel international
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration testing and compliance
- Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours
- Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with our client’s Operations policies and standards
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years