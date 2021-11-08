Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 8, 2021

Our international manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialist to join their growing team.

You will be required to develop and operate production ready business applications
and deploying applications in AWS

If you are a passionate Java developer comfortable with both front-end and back-end development, full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.

Requirements:

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as JavaScript, Node.js & Java
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (Design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
  • Monitoring and log analytics
  • AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
  • Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
  • Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
  • Experience with: Web Services Design & Deployment, REST and GIT
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
  • Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory
  • AWS (Advantage):
  • Lambda
  • API Gateway
  • DynamoDB
  • CloudWatch
  • SQS

Reference Number for this position is GZ53370 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Centurion / Semi-remote, offering a contract rate of between R620 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

