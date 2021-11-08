Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Our international manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialist to join their growing team.
You will be required to develop and operate production ready business applications
and deploying applications in AWS
If you are a passionate Java developer comfortable with both front-end and back-end development, full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.
Requirements:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as JavaScript, Node.js & Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (Design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Monitoring and log analytics
- AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
- Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
- Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
- Experience with: Web Services Design & Deployment, REST and GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory
- AWS (Advantage):
- Lambda
- API Gateway
- DynamoDB
- CloudWatch
- SQS
