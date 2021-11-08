Solution Architect – Johannesburg – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of SA’s leading financial institutions is seeking to on board a seasoned Solution Architect with C# and ETL, to join their astute team.

Your job? To provide overall applications systems design and balance requirements against resource utilization and architectural factors that is in line with the organization’s strategy.

It would only make sense to grab this opportunity in contributing to a culture conducive to achieving transformation goals. Don’t miss it – apply now!

Requirements:

5 – 10 years’ relevant experience

Honours Degree in Information Technology Architect Certification (ITAC)

TOGAF Foundation Training – advantageous

TOGAF Zachman Certification – advantageous

C#

ETL

[URL Removed]

MVC

.Net Framework

Web API

JavaScript

JSON

REST

NoSQL

Ab Initio

CDC DB2

IDR

Kafka

Hadoop Stack

Data Warehousing

Reference Number for this position is TRA53845 which is a Permanent position based in Gauteng, Johannesburg (remote) offering a cost to company salary of R1 m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

