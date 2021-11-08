Solutions Architect (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:EXAMINE functional business specifications and translate them into business guidelines that will shape development as well as align business with enterprise-level goals as your technical expertise as a Solutions Architect is sought by a fast-paced Systems Integration Specialist in Joburg. You will also guide Business Service teams, be responsible for conducting research on existing systems and devise solutions that work within those systems. In this role you will meet directly with clients to demonstrate solutions, answer questions about businesssoftware capabilities and requirements, and work to resolve issues that arise during the business development cycle. You will require 10+ years in IT and a similar role and 7+ years developing architectural solutions and strategies across multiple domains across all [URL Removed] functional requirements

Gather requirements and specifications from clients and users. This aspect of the role may require working closely with Business, Sales team members and Enterprise Architects to gain a complete sense of client expectations and limitations before undertaking a major development project.

Examine existing systems and programs to identify areas for improvement and integration.

Develop specifications

Use your familiarity with functional requirements and existing systems to develop project specifications.

Develop schedules and test plans, prepare documentation based on analyst reports, and assemble documents presenting project guidelines and milestones to team members. At the same time, identify potential issues between systems and client specifications and propose new solutions to work around these limitations.

Determine scope

Responsible for determining a scope.

Conduct extra research on a clients existing systems and configurations to determine whether added time and work is necessary to align the project with enterprise-level goals.

Also identify areas where implementation may require more solutions to be successful.

Throughout this process, communicate directly with Business, Enterprise Architects, Developers, and clients.

Lead Development teams

Throughout the development lifecycle, direct and oversee the activities of a team of Developers, answering questions or helping to resolve issues as they arise. This aspect of the role requires the Solutions Architect to ensure that specifications and requirements are clearly articulated and in accordance with business goals.

Monitor timelines and progress to ensure that team members are adhering to these specifications.

May also serve as a liaison between client-facing personnel and Developers.

Interface directly with clients –

Determine scope and specifications to the final presentation of solutions, meet directly with clients to provide feedback and updates on development projects.

Prepare reports and presentations, as well as demonstrations, to keep the client informed about issues that arise during development and report on integration and deployment.

Receive updated specifications and requirements from clients throughout the development lifecycle.

Manage external vendors

Work with outside vendors to develop and implement specific aspects of the solution. This aspect of the role may

require the Solutions Architect to consider costs and timelines and ensure that vendors meet deadlines for deliverables and project elements.

Review proposals and estimates from these vendors and determine whether they fit into existing budgetary and time restrictions and ensure that external solutions work with internal developments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant IT/ equivalent qualifications. Experience is key.

Public Cloud Certifications advantageous.

10+ Years experience

Solution Design and Solution Architecture.

IT experience across all disciplines in infrastructure technology solutions.

7+ Years experience

Developing architectural solutions and strategies across multiple domains across all disciplines.

5+ Years experience

Solutions to Enterprise customers.

Developing architectural solutions and strategies for emerging markets.

Solid understanding of how architectural designs relate to large project objectives and business requirements.

ATTRIBUTES:

Individuals at this level have fully developed knowledge of the business, marketplace, and clients.

Interprets internal or external business issues and recommends best practices.

Provides technical and business guidance to various levels of staff.

Able to build strong interpersonal relationships with peers, brand leaders, and other senior management throughout the company.

Able to be a big picture thinker

Excellent leadership, team building, and management skills.

Able to mentor and lead.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Able to align multiple strategies and ideas.

Confident in producing and presenting work.

In-depth understanding of the industry.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Solutions

Architect

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position