Specialist Python Software Engineer – Sandton – R1.3m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading Capital Markets banking environment requires a Specialist Software Engineer with a focus on Python for their expanding IT Services team who will specifically be dedicated to their Markets business area and responsible for the support, enhancement and maintenance of all Trade and Post Trade vendor and bespoke application suites that fall within the Markets business area.

Key critical requirements:

Min 5 years of experience in Python, with some C# with .net core

Strong technical skills: Software design and development, business analysis, quality assurance, release management

Excellent interpersonal, communication and stakeholder’s management skills

Ability to perform in a challenging and dynamic environment

Financial Markets experience

Mathematical finance experience

Functional skills:

In depth understanding of asset classes such as equity, Fixed Income, Credit, FX, their valuation models and product lifecycle, Financial Risk Management, Regulatory and risk reporting, trading and Position management.

Knowledge of FA components such as PRIME, ADS, AMB, AMBA, ATS, AMWI, PACE, APS, AFG-AMB, SWIFT adapters, Adaptiv Docs

Desired Skills:

C#

Mathematical finance expereince

Python

.Net core

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

