Systems Administrator

Nov 8, 2021

Systems Administrator – Johannesburg

LetsLink Medical Recruitment Agency is assisting one of the leading health insurance product providers in South Africa to recruit a Systems Administrator.

Requirements:

  • IT Diploma or Equivalent
  • Matric.

Skills and experience:

  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Sound understanding of the South African Medical aid insurance.
  • Ability to handle multiple simultaneous tasks and to function well under pressure.
  • Ability to Liaise with internal and external parties.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Must be result orientated with a high level of integrity.
  • Ability to make sound decisions based on customer needs and technical know-how.
  • Customer-Centric attitude.
  • Detail orientated with excellent analytical skills.
  • Proficient with the entire Microsoft Office suite, i.e., Word, PowerPoint, Projects and Excel.
  • A thorough understanding of the MIP Operational

Salary: Market related

Location: Gauteng

Closing date: 19 November 2021

Candidates who meet the relevant requirements must please apply by contacting Gary on [Phone Number Removed]; or email a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • MIP
  • Microsoft Office
  • Software Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Private Company

Learn more/Apply for this position