Systems Administrator – Johannesburg
LetsLink Medical Recruitment Agency is assisting one of the leading health insurance product providers in South Africa to recruit a Systems Administrator.
Requirements:
- IT Diploma or Equivalent
- Matric.
Skills and experience:
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Sound understanding of the South African Medical aid insurance.
- Ability to handle multiple simultaneous tasks and to function well under pressure.
- Ability to Liaise with internal and external parties.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Must be result orientated with a high level of integrity.
- Ability to make sound decisions based on customer needs and technical know-how.
- Customer-Centric attitude.
- Detail orientated with excellent analytical skills.
- Proficient with the entire Microsoft Office suite, i.e., Word, PowerPoint, Projects and Excel.
- A thorough understanding of the MIP Operational
Salary: Market related
Location: Gauteng
Closing date: 19 November 2021
Candidates who meet the relevant requirements must please apply by contacting Gary on [Phone Number Removed]; or email a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- MIP
- Microsoft Office
- Software Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Private Company