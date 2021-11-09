Back End Developer (ExpressJS) (Contract) (CPTJHB) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:ESTABLISH, communicate & implement Engineering and Development policies, practices, standards, and security measures as the next Back End Developer sought by a forward-thinking Digital Transformation Agency to fill a 12-Month Contract role. Joining the Product team, you will serve as a key pillar ensuring effective and consistent operations. You will require prior experience designing and implementing high-volume, low-latency and distributed transaction processing systems for security & compliance, ExpressJS, JavaScript, Node-express, Microservices, have been part of a Payments team that has implemented card, bank or mobile money APIs at scale, have strong technical architecture and performance and experience building multiple high-traffic Express APIs deployed in production. This position will be fully remote and will be based in either Cape Town or [URL Removed] designing and implementing high-volume, low-latency, distributed transaction processing systems to the highest standards for security and compliance.

Been part of a Payments team that has implemented card, bank, or mobile money APIs at scale, and can show a demonstrable understanding of the nuances involved in supporting them.

Strong understanding of technical architecture and performance.

Understands that the correct answer to “Microservice or monolith is ‘it depends?’ “

Strong JavaScript skills – including ExpressJS and Node-express.

Experience building multiple high-traffic Express APIs deployed in production.

Advantageous

Experience working on Front-end, Back-end, Mobile, and DevOps.

Experience in AdonisJS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong ability to take a problem, break it down into its component pieces and solve the problem.

Curiosity and versatility. You do not identify as “I only do XYZ job” and are ready, willing, and even eager to try new things and try your hand at different parts of the tech stack.

Excellent collaboration, communication and teamwork.

Respectful in all interactions – internally and externally.

Smart, good to work with, and gets things done.

Highly self-directed and brings a sense of ownership to everything they do.

