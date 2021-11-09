Business Analyst Team Lead – HR at Shoprite Group

This is an exciting opportunity to join a fast – paced retail giant as a BA Team Lead – HR.
This position requires a Business Analyst Team Lead who has knowledge of HR processes and policies.
To qualify you need the following:
Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar – Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
Experience
5+ years experience in HR processes and procedures
Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Business Process Management experience
Excellent communication, both written and verbal
Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
Good planning and time management skills
Good business and IT acumen
Problem solving and decision making
Ability to influence
Organising, co-ordinating and directing
Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
Customer focused
Analytical thinking
Decision making
Results driven
Knowledge and Skills Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience –
Business understanding of the broader retail industry –
SAP experience –
Aris experience HR processes and practices
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree