Business Analyst Team Lead – HR at Shoprite Group

This is an exciting opportunity to join a fast – paced retail giant as a BA Team Lead – HR.

This position requires a Business Analyst Team Lead who has knowledge of HR processes and policies.

To qualify you need the following:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar – Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience

5+ years experience in HR processes and procedures

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Good business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to influence

Organising, co-ordinating and directing

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Knowledge and Skills Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience –

Business understanding of the broader retail industry –

SAP experience –

Aris experience HR processes and practices

Desired Skills:

SAP

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position