IT Developer (.Net, C#, C++ development) at Ntice Search

A top tier global logistics company based in Boksburg is looking for an intermediate IT Developer to develop system integrations, mobile solutions, and the creation of Datawarehouse and reports.Key performance areas

Writing and implementing efficient code

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs

Testing and evaluating new programs

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Determining operational practicality

Developing quality assurance procedures

Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

Integrate software components and third-party programs

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals

Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance

Qualifications required

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related degree

Skills and experience required

Proficient in .Net, C#, C++ development.

Backend SQL and Oracle DB

2+ years of experience in mobile application development (iOS or Android)

The desire to work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications

Creativity is always a plus

Must be a full-stack developer and understand concepts of software engineering

Experience working on a variety of software development projects

Deep programming language knowledge

Excellent knowledge of the software development life cycle

Strong problem-solving and communication skills

Ability to learn quickly and work independently or as part of a team

