IT Developer (.Net, C#, C++ development) at Ntice Search

Nov 9, 2021

A top tier global logistics company based in Boksburg is looking for an intermediate IT Developer to develop system integrations, mobile solutions, and the creation of Datawarehouse and reports.Key performance areas

  • Writing and implementing efficient code
  • Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
  • Testing and evaluating new programs
  • Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
  • Determining operational practicality
  • Developing quality assurance procedures
  • Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
  • Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
  • Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
  • Integrate software components and third-party programs
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software
  • Create technical documentation for reference and reporting
  • Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals
  • Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance

Qualifications required

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related degree

Skills and experience required

  • Proficient in .Net, C#, C++ development.
  • Backend SQL and Oracle DB
  • 2+ years of experience in mobile application development (iOS or Android)
  • The desire to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications
  • Creativity is always a plus
  • Must be a full-stack developer and understand concepts of software engineering
  • Experience working on a variety of software development projects
  • Deep programming language knowledge
  • Excellent knowledge of the software development life cycle
  • Strong problem-solving and communication skills
  • Ability to learn quickly and work independently or as part of a team
