IT Developer (.Net, C#, C++ development) at Ntice Search

A top tier global logistics company based in Boksburg is looking for an intermediate IT Developer to develop system integrations, mobile solutions, and the creation of Datawarehouse and reports.Key performance areas
- Writing and implementing efficient code
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Determining operational practicality
- Developing quality assurance procedures
- Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
- Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
- Integrate software components and third-party programs
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting
- Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals
- Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance
Qualifications required
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related degree
Skills and experience required
- Proficient in .Net, C#, C++ development.
- Backend SQL and Oracle DB
- 2+ years of experience in mobile application development (iOS or Android)
- The desire to work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications
- Creativity is always a plus
- Must be a full-stack developer and understand concepts of software engineering
- Experience working on a variety of software development projects
- Deep programming language knowledge
- Excellent knowledge of the software development life cycle
- Strong problem-solving and communication skills
- Ability to learn quickly and work independently or as part of a team
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Developer
- .Net