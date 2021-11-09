IT Network & Cyber Security Specialist at GoldWagon

Industry: Automotive & IT
The individual must be able to lead and take ownership for the design and support of network, security and Microsoft Infrastructure projects within the group.
The individual will report to the CIO and is responsible to deploy the Company’s ICT standards and also ISO policies and processes throughout the organization.
The individual must be a team player, self-motivated, innovator and have the ability to complete all projects for which he/she is responsible for.
The individual must have a technical skill of IT Infrastructure, Security, Microsoft Operating Software and also Application server.
Qualifications:
- Network Certification
- Cyber Security Certification
- ITIL Certification or equivalent
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 5 years in a Level 2 to position – 2iC role
- More than 5 years experience in ICT Systems
Extensive Team Leadership skills and abilities
Microsoft design and implementation
- Cloud infrastructure and migration
- ITIL V3 Introduction or Equivalent
- VMWare
- Hyper V
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Networks
- Neworking
- VMWare
- HyperV
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Migration
- Microsoft Design
- Microsoft Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree