IT Network & Cyber Security Specialist at GoldWagon

Industry: Automotive & IT

The individual must be able to lead and take ownership for the design and support of network, security and Microsoft Infrastructure projects within the group.

The individual will report to the CIO and is responsible to deploy the Company’s ICT standards and also ISO policies and processes throughout the organization.

The individual must be a team player, self-motivated, innovator and have the ability to complete all projects for which he/she is responsible for.

The individual must have a technical skill of IT Infrastructure, Security, Microsoft Operating Software and also Application server.

Qualifications:

Network Certification

Cyber Security Certification

ITIL Certification or equivalent

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 5 years in a Level 2 to position – 2iC role

More than 5 years experience in ICT Systems

Extensive Team Leadership skills and abilities

Microsoft design and implementation

Cloud infrastructure and migration

ITIL V3 Introduction or Equivalent

VMWare

Hyper V

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Networks

Neworking

VMWare

HyperV

Cloud Infrastructure

Cloud Migration

Microsoft Design

Microsoft Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

