Mazars, Neu Capital Africa merge

Mazars corporate finance division and Neu Capital Africa – now rebranded as Cala Capital Africa – have announced the consolidation of their capital raising advisory capabilities to establish Africa’s leading mid-market capital raising practice.

The partnership will see Mazars corporate finance division combine its technical skills and extensive footprint – which includes capabilities to service in more than 20 African countries – with Cala Capital Africa’s 350+ institutional investors seeking to invest in African businesses.

CEO and founder of Cala Capital Africa, Mark Taylor, says that they are increasingly working with government agencies to facilitate the responsible allocation of capital in Africa, and that Mazars brings a significant continental footprint to this endeavour.

Cala Capital Africa provides capital matching services for clients by connecting global and domestic institutional investors to corporate finance advisors seeking to raise $5-million – $50-million+ of growth capital for clients in Africa. “Proof of the ongoing interest in Africa is the fact that over the last four years, Cala Capital Africa has been retained to raise more than $400-million of capital for over 30 transactions,” says Taylor.

All Mazars’ capital raises will be completed exclusively in partnership with Cala Capital Africa, while Cala Capital Africa will continue to work with other African corporate advisory partners to connect investors to their opportunities. As part of the transaction, Neu Capital Australia will divest its shareholding in Cala Capital Africa.

Taylor says that it’s due to the support of Neu Capital Australia that the business has been able to build a strong network of institutional investors to whom they have presented a large number of high-quality deals. “We have teamed up with Mazars on a number of capital raises recently. The firm’s professionalism and energy has led to us becoming increasingly confident that, collectively, we can build the leading capital raising practice in Africa.”

Anoop Ninan, co-CEO of Mazars in South Africa, says that he is delighted to join forces with Cala Capital Africa. We have been impressed by their unparalleled investor network, ability to originate opportunities, and the way in which they have supported our team in completing transactions. We look forward to welcoming Cala Capital Africa into the growing Mazars corporate finance team.”