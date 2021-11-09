Mobile Application Developer

Location: Centurion. Currently working remotely for now until Covid restrictions are lifted.

About the role:

Be responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end client facing mobile applications.

Hybrid Mobile App Development:

This solution is a blend, hence the name hybrid, of both native and web solutions.

Where the core of the application is written using web technologies (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript), which are then encapsulated within a native application.

Through the use of plugins, these applications can have full access to the mobile device’s

To better understand this approach, let’s break down how it all fits together:

The heart of a hybrid-mobile application is still just an application that is written with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. However, instead of the app being shown within the user’s browser, it is run from within a native application and its own embedded browser, which is essentially invisible to the user.

For example, an iOS application would use the WKWebView to display our application, while on Android it would use the WebView element to do the same function.

Desired Skills:

Native

Web Solutions

Hybrid

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Plugins

Mobile Device Features

iOS

WKWebView

Software Mobile Application Development

Java

Ionic 2 Framework

Apache

Adobe

Angular 2

Web Technologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Industry: Financial – Transactional Banking

