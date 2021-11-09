Senior C# Developer – REMOTE – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A major Wealth and Investment Management hub is seeking a seasoned Senior C# Developer to join their Integration Team.

As a Senior C# Developer, you can expect to design, develop, document and implement new software solutions, on premise and in the Cloud (AWS/Azure).

Driven to continually improving efficiency? Then this is an opportunity not to pass – apply today!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree preferred in Computer Science or Information Systems

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Software Development

C#

HTML

Azure DevOps

AWS Cloud

MS SQL

MySQL

Open Source

Oracle

Mongo

Lambda

Reference Number for this position is TRA53390 which is a Permanent, remote position, offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

MySQL

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position