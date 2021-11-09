Senior Data Architect and Analyst

Data Analyst/Architect & Analyst, with B.Sc or B.Comm Information degree (or similar qualification) and relevant data experience, including a minimum of 6 years’ experience in MS SQL, required to start asap with this Consumer Data Insights Company, based in Sandton. Opportunity to work remotely.

Minimum requirements:

Sc / B.Comm Degree in Information or similar essential

Minimum 6 years’ experience in MS SQL essential

Knowledge and experience in SSIS essential

Previous experience in the Digital Marketing environment preferred

Experience in working with private and sensitive personal information required

Strong analytical skills and understanding of databases and concepts required

Experience in transforming data into useful information required

Responsibilities:

Data analysis – implement/maintain consumer data solutions including data sourcing, transformation and quality control using SQL and SSIS

Data architecture – analyse data needs of the company and use skills in coding to maintain secure database

Collect and organise data

Communicate with client/end-users to determine and deliver on solution requirements

Research and evaluate sources of information to determine limitations is reliability and usability

Apply sampling techniques to determine and define categories to be questioned

Prepare reports for management and stakeholders by analysing and interpreting data

Train assist and team members to organise findings and read data collected

Design computer code using various languages to improve and update software and apps

Determine ideal method for gathering data

Identify areas for improvement in current systems

Audit database

Create systems to keep data secure

Analyse structural requirements for new software and apps

Migrate data from existing systems to new solutions

Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts

Improve system performance – conducting tests, troubleshooting and integrating new elements

Optimise new and current database systems

Define security and backup procedures

Coordinate with the Data Science Department to identify future needs and requirements

Provide operational support for Management Information Systems

