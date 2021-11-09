Senior Data Engineer – Johannesburg / Semi-remote – up to R11m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A company offering a new digital channel for brands to reach their consumers, is on the hunt for a seasoned Data Engineer to join their crew.

Expect collaboration with analytics and business teams to improve data models that drive business processes and that feed business intelligence tools – all enabled by a well-rounded support team.

Want to have your hand in an end-to-end tech stack that’s internationally deployable at scale? Apply Now!

Requirements:

3 – 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer

Bachelor’s /Master’s Degree in Data Engineering, Analytics, Engineering /Computer Science /Statistics /Mathematics

Azure Cloud

Big Data

Data Science

Python

SQL

Spark

ETL

Data Modelling

Data Warehousing

Reference Number for this position is TRA53923 which is a Permanent position based in Illovo, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

