Senior Data Engineer – Johannesburg / Semi-remote – up to R11m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A company offering a new digital channel for brands to reach their consumers, is on the hunt for a seasoned Data Engineer to join their crew.
Expect collaboration with analytics and business teams to improve data models that drive business processes and that feed business intelligence tools – all enabled by a well-rounded support team.
Want to have your hand in an end-to-end tech stack that’s internationally deployable at scale? Apply Now!
Requirements:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer
- Bachelor’s /Master’s Degree in Data Engineering, Analytics, Engineering /Computer Science /Statistics /Mathematics
- Azure Cloud
- Big Data
- Data Science
- Python
- SQL
- Spark
- ETL
- Data Modelling
- Data Warehousing
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree