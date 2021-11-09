SEO, SEM and Web Manager

Nov 9, 2021

The SEO, SEM and Web Managers is responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall SEO and SEM strategy, covering a wide variety of duties such as web marketing, web analytics, content strategy planning, and keyword strategy.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Develop, plan and implement our SEO strategy
  • Optimize organic search maximize ROI
  • Regularly perform thorough keywords research
  • Identify key SEO KPIs
  • Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs
  • Prepare and present reports regularly
  • Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences
  • Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner
  • Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization
  • Collaborate with web developers and marketing team
  • Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices
  • Aligning and pivoting SEM campaigns in line with Search Engine algorithm changes
  • SEM competitor analysis: Activity, spend, ROI
  • SEM trends analysis and recommendations
  • SEM case study development for internal skills development
  • Kaizen reporting based on campaign analysis

Education and experience:

  • BCom undergraduate studies
  • SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous
  • 5 years experience as an SEO/SEM Manager or similar role

Skills and competencies:

  • Proven success in SEO
  • Expertise in A/B and other testing methods
  • In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analyzing data
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

