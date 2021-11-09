SEO, SEM and Web Manager

The SEO, SEM and Web Managers is responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall SEO and SEM strategy, covering a wide variety of duties such as web marketing, web analytics, content strategy planning, and keyword strategy.

Duties and responsibilities:



Develop, plan and implement our SEO strategy

Optimize organic search maximize ROI

Regularly perform thorough keywords research

Identify key SEO KPIs

Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs

Prepare and present reports regularly

Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences

Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner

Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization

Collaborate with web developers and marketing team

Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices

Aligning and pivoting SEM campaigns in line with Search Engine algorithm changes

SEM competitor analysis: Activity, spend, ROI

SEM trends analysis and recommendations

SEM case study development for internal skills development

Kaizen reporting based on campaign analysis

Education and experience:

BCom undergraduate studies

SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous

5 years experience as an SEO/SEM Manager or similar role

Skills and competencies:

Proven success in SEO

Expertise in A/B and other testing methods

In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analyzing data

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

