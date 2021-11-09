SEO, SEM and Web Manager

The SEO, SEM and Web Managers is responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall SEO and SEM strategy, covering a wide variety of duties such as web marketing, web analytics, content strategy planning, and keyword strategy.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Develop, plan and implement our SEO strategy
- Optimize organic search maximize ROI
- Regularly perform thorough keywords research
- Identify key SEO KPIs
- Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs
- Prepare and present reports regularly
- Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences
- Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner
- Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization
- Collaborate with web developers and marketing team
- Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices
- Aligning and pivoting SEM campaigns in line with Search Engine algorithm changes
- SEM competitor analysis: Activity, spend, ROI
- SEM trends analysis and recommendations
- SEM case study development for internal skills development
- Kaizen reporting based on campaign analysis
Education and experience:
- BCom undergraduate studies
- SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous
- 5 years experience as an SEO/SEM Manager or similar role
Skills and competencies:
- Proven success in SEO
- Expertise in A/B and other testing methods
- In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analyzing data
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills